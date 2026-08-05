Kranti Prakash Jha is winning appreciation for his portrayal of Vijay Singh in Raktanchal Season 3. Kranti has left audiences impressed with a performance that has become one of the biggest talking points of the series. As praise for his intense screen presence and emotional depth continues to pour in, the actor has taken a moment to share his gratitude.

Kranti Prakash Jha reflects on filming Raktanchal Season 3’s intense sequence: “Every frame of this scene demanded so much”

Taking to social media, Kranti shared a behind-the-scenes still from one of the show's most demanding sequences and reflected on the effort that went into bringing it to life. He wrote, “Every frame of this scene demanded so much from the entire team..Beyond grateful for all the love you’re showing #vijaysingh 💥💥🙏आप सब के प्यार के बिना मैं कुछ नहीं..💫 With @ritams18 Watch #RaktanchalS3 now on @primevideoin @mxbyprimevideo Make Up magic by @shekhar.parab @i.m_ramesh_babu #gratitude #krantiprakashjha #thankyou.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kranti Prakash Jha (@krantiprrakashjha)

His heartfelt note has struck a chord with fans, especially as viewers continue to appreciate Vijay Singh as one of the standout characters of Raktanchal Season 3.

As the series continues to receive a positive response, the love pouring in for Vijay Singh is yet another testament to the impact Kranti has made with the role.

Also Read: Kranti Prakash Jha thanks fans for the love showered on Raktanchal 3: “There is nothing greater than this”

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