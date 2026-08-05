Disha Patani, known for her physically demanding roles and impressive fitness regime, has shared that her approach to staying fit goes far beyond appearance. Having built a reputation as one of Bollywood's fittest stars through films such as Malang, Yodha and Kalki 2898 AD, the actress says fitness is a deeply personal part of her life rather than something motivated by beauty standards.

Disha Patani on her intense fitness routine: “I work out to feel joy”

Over the years, Disha has impressed audiences with challenging action sequences and intense workout videos, leading many to associate her with a high-energy lifestyle. However, she says her commitment to exercise stems from the happiness and balance it brings rather than the desire to achieve a particular look.

In a conversation with TOI Disha said, “Fitness has never been about looking a certain way. It's something I genuinely enjoy and it's become part of my routine over the years. I don't work out to fit some mould or prototype. I work out to feel joy.”

According to the actress, regular training has had a positive impact on both her physical and mental well-being. She explained that consistent exercise helps her build strength, maintain energy levels and stay mentally focused, all of which are essential for the demanding action roles she frequently takes on.

“It makes me feel stronger, gives me more energy and also helps me mentally. A lot of the action work I do wouldn't be possible if I wasn't training consistently,” she shared, highlighting how important fitness has become in supporting her career.

While fans often picture her as someone constantly chasing adventure because of her films and social media presence, Disha revealed that her real personality is much quieter than many expect.

“If someone spent 24 hours with me with no cameras around, they'd probably discover that I'm actually very quiet. People think I'm always out doing something exciting, but I enjoy simple things. I love spending time with my pets, working out, watching shows or just staying at home,” she said with a smile.

Despite being widely recognised for her glamorous image, action-packed performances and online popularity, Disha says she finds equal happiness in peaceful moments at home. Her candid remarks offer fans a glimpse into the person behind the public image, showing that while she thrives on physically challenging roles on screen, her life off screen revolves around fitness, loved ones, pets and the comfort of a quiet routine.

Also Read : Disha Patani opens up on Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey, teases bigger role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

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