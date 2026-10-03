Kon Honar Crorepati will premiere on October 12 and air Monday to Saturday at 9 PM on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.

Madhuri Dixit gets a special surprise from fan who reveals her photo on his t-shirt on Kon Honar Crorepati

Madhuri Dixit received a special surprise from a fan on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. The first contestant promo of the show features Jalgaon’s Sharad Rajaput, who wins Fastest Finger First and gets the opportunity to take the hot seat opposite his favourite star.

Madhuri Dixit gets a special surprise from fan who reveals her photo on his t-shirt on Kon Honar Crorepati

Sharad’s excitement is evident as he celebrates the moment by taking off his blazer and dancing across the set. He then reveals a T-shirt featuring Madhuri Dixit’s photograph, leaving the actress visibly amused and blushing.

During his conversation with Madhuri, Sharad also talks about his admiration for her work. He reveals that he has watched all her films and can recall details about her filmography. His T-shirt and knowledge of her movies become part of the light-hearted interaction between the two.

The conversation takes another humorous turn when Madhuri asks Sharad about his wife. She playfully asks him to share a little about her, to which Sharad smiles and replies, "Well, she listens to all my things."

Madhuri then follows it up with a question, asking, "Does she just listen, or does she occasionally give you orders too?" Her remark leaves everyone on the set laughing.

With Madhuri Dixit taking on the host’s chair, Kon Honar Crorepati is set to feature conversations with contestants along with stories and moments from their interactions on the show.

Also Read : Madhuri Dixit becomes brand ambassador for Madhusudan Frozen; actress to front frozen foods brand for two years

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