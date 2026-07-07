Kiara Advani has set social media abuzz after dropping a major hint about the much-awaited official music video of 'Tabaahi', one of the most loved tracks from the upcoming film Toxic. The actress recently engaged in a playful online exchange with the film's official social media handle, leaving fans convinced that the music video is finally on its way.

Kiara Advani sparks ‘Tabaahi’ frenzy with cryptic post ahead of music video release

The excitement began after the makers shared a cryptic question on social media following the buzz surrounding the "Ladies Ladies" promo. The official Toxic page asked, "What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?" Responding to the intriguing post, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories and simply wrote, "Tabaahi," instantly catching the attention of fans. Adding to the mystery, her story also featured the time and date "8 July - 11:33 am," leading many to believe that this marks the official release of the music video.

The subtle yet impactful teaser has only amplified the anticipation surrounding the song. Fans are especially eager to witness Kiara Advani in a completely new avatar alongside Rocking Star Yash, with early glimpses suggesting an intense, passionate, and visually stunning love story. Their fresh pairing has already generated immense curiosity, and the upcoming music video is expected to showcase their chemistry like never before.

Tabaahi has been one of the most talked-about songs from Toxic ever since its audio version was released on March 2, 2026. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the romantic rock ballad struck an emotional chord with listeners thanks to its soulful vocals and heartfelt composition. The track quickly gained popularity across streaming platforms and social media, earning praise for its powerful melody and emotional depth.

With the song already becoming a fan favorite, expectations for its visual adaptation are sky-high. If the recent teasers are anything to go by, the official music video promises cinematic visuals, an emotionally charged narrative, and captivating performances by Kiara Advani and Yash.

As the countdown to July 8 at 11:33 am begins, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Tabaahi lives up to the immense hype and delivers yet another memorable chapter in the promotional campaign of Toxic. The latest tease has certainly ensured that all eyes remain on Kiara Advani and the makers as they prepare to unveil what could be one of the biggest music video releases of the year.

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