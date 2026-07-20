Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with a brand-new season, and this time, the makers are promising a fresh approach to the iconic quiz show. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), along with host Amitabh Bachchan, has unveiled the theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, titled 'Sochna Padega', highlighting the importance of applying knowledge rather than simply recalling facts.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 gets premiere date; Amitabh Bachchan introduces new ‘Sochna Padega’ theme in first promos

The much-awaited season will premiere on August 10, 2026, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The new campaign is built around a contemporary insight—that while information has become easily accessible in today's digital age, true intelligence lies in the ability to interpret, connect, analyse, and apply that knowledge in real-life situations. With technology and artificial intelligence transforming the way people consume information, the show aims to celebrate critical thinking as the key differentiator.

To introduce the new season, the makers have released a series of promotional films featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In the first promo, the veteran actor points out how answers are now readily available through smartphones, suggesting that memorising information alone is no longer enough to succeed. "Aaj-kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. (These days, answers are available everywhere—even in your pocket. Didn't get it? I mean on your phone. That's why we've made a change in KBC this season. Just memorising answers won't be enough. To find the right answer, you'll have to think).Ji haan (Yes...), 'Sochna Padega (You'll Have to Think)'," he says.

The second promo continues the message, with Bachchan explaining that knowledge of subjects such as geography, history, and science alone will not guarantee success this season, as contestants will be expected to think beyond textbook answers.

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In the third film, the legendary actor speaks about the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and the changing world around us. He notes that as technology continues to reshape everyday life, people must evolve alongside it. Reflecting that philosophy, he explains that Kaun Banega Crorepati has also embraced change, encouraging contestants to pause and think before answering.

With 'Sochna Padega' as its central theme, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 promises to test not only contestants' knowledge but also their reasoning, analytical skills, and presence of mind.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the new season of the beloved quiz show will premiere on August 10 and will be telecast every weekday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan consoles Lionel Messi after Spain beat Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026: “Tears of emotion”

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