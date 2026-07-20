Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat as Spain beat Argentina, sharing an emotional note on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional note after Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, ending Lionel Messi's campaign with a heartbreaking loss. The veteran actor, known for his love of sports, reflected on the highs and lows of an athlete's journey in a heartfelt blog post after the title clash.

Amitabh Bachchan consoles Lionel Messi after Spain beat Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026: “Tears of emotion”

Reacting to the result, Amitabh wrote that every champion eventually faces defeat but their legacy remains intact.

He wrote, "the game .. over .. Spain the Champions and Messi lost .. tears of emotion .. sad .. but the day comes for every champion .. as you turn the corner, you find there are others better than you .. accept the love that came your way .. rest in that glory... (sic)."

His message came shortly after Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.

Spain crowned world champions after extra-time winner

The final remained goalless after 90 minutes before substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the match-winner in the 106th minute. The forward converted Nico Williams' headed assist with a powerful left-footed strike that beat Emiliano Martinez and sealed Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, their first since their historic triumph in 2010.

Spain controlled possession for most of the contest and created several opportunities, but Martinez kept Argentina in the game with a series of crucial saves. Argentina, meanwhile, struggled to break through Spain's disciplined defence, with captain Lionel Messi finding few clear openings during the match.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says FIFA World Cup 2026 has disrupted his routine; reacts to controversial decisions

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