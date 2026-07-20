There was a time when film promotions revolved around trailers, television appearances and city tours. Today, one of Bollywood's most powerful marketing tools isn't a press conference or a social media campaign; it's a live concert.

Concerts are Bollywood’s new marketing stage, and they’re keeping films alive long after release

As India's concert culture continues to boom, filmmakers are increasingly discovering that live performances can create the kind of buzz that conventional promotions struggle to achieve. More importantly, concerts are no longer just helping films before release. They are also extending their life at the box office after release.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was among the earliest examples of this strategy being executed to perfection. Months before the film hit cinemas, Arijit Singh's live performances of songs from the soundtrack had already made them a part of popular culture. Concert clips flooded social media, the songs dominated streaming charts, and audiences walked into theatres already emotionally invested in the music. The soundtrack wasn't merely supporting the film; it had become one of its biggest marketing assets.

The trend has only gathered momentum since then.

Last year, Saiyaara benefited immensely from its music becoming a social media phenomenon, with songs continuing to trend across platforms and helping sustain audience interest well beyond the initial promotional campaign. The music kept the film in everyday conversations, proving once again that a successful soundtrack can be as valuable as a successful trailer.

Now, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do offers another interesting example this time after release. While positive word of mouth has undoubtedly been the film's biggest strength, its association with concerts has played an important role. In fact, the film’s teaser and trailer was played at Sufi singer Bismil’s concert Bismil Ki Mehfil in Delhi, which added to the film’s visibility.

That sustained exposure comes at a crucial time. Instead of disappearing after its opening weekend, Baby Do Die Do has remained part of the public conversation, complementing its strong word of mouth and contributing to its encouraging hold through the second and third weeks at the box office. In today's crowded theatrical landscape, remaining visible can often be just as important as opening big.

The reason is simple. A trailer has a limited promotional window. A hit song performed live can continue reaching audiences for months. Every concert becomes an opportunity for thousands of fans to record, share and amplify the music, creating organic publicity that feels less like marketing and more like a shared cultural moment.

For filmmakers, this represents a significant shift in strategy. Music is no longer just an element of the film; it has become an independent promotional engine capable of driving awareness before release and sustaining momentum afterwards.

As Bollywood adapts to changing audience behaviour, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the next blockbuster marketing campaign may not begin with a trailer launch. It may begin with a singer stepping onto a concert stage, performing a song that millions haven't yet seen on screen but soon will.

Sharing his views on the concept of concerts, veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “Unlike the olden times when music release function was about releasing the audio cassette and LP records, in today’s times everything has changed. We don’t have audio cassettes as everything has gone digital; and LP records we don’t have at all. But today, we have live concerts happening. If you recall, even Dhurandhar had it and few other films too like Tere Ishk Mein. I believe that’s the way forward in today’s times because you listen to the music live and absorb it in its truest sense.”

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On how the concerts help the film eventually, he added, “Concerts are really important because they are not just publicizing the songs; they are publicizing the film also. So, it works two ways. I think it’s a fantastic idea because somewhere you are reaching out to a larger section of audience. And the media is there in full force to cover it. The stars, singers and music composers also turn up. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Sharing his views on the same, trade veteran Atul Mohan said, “Music has always been used for film promotions. Earlier, audio cassettes of films used to be released 3-6 months before the film’s release. The songs used to take time to grow as that era was slow. The popularity of songs benefits the film. Today, you have to change yourself with time. Concerts are very popular amongst today’s youngsters, be it by AP Dhillon, Diljit Dosanjh or international performers like Justin Bieber, who keep coming to India. Youngsters hop onto such concerts. Even tickets worth Rs. 10-15 thousand get sold. You need to think what people of an era like when it comes to consuming music. If they like concerts, do that. Music is important; you can’t ignore. It is the best marketing tool to promote your film.”

Speaking specifically about the idea of showing the teaser and trailer of Baby Do Die Do at Bismil Ki Mehfil concert, Mohan said, “This is a new initiative where they have started interacting directly with their target audience. People can’t miss the teaser or trailer at such concerts. They are there, so they will surely have a look at it. This will bring visibility. Maybe, while scrolling social media, they might not see the trailer. But here (at concerts), their attention is full, so they are not going to miss it and they can then think of watching the film. It’s a good marketing initiative.”

Also Read: Saqib Saleem opens up on backing original story in Baby Do Die Do; says, “We wanted to push boundaries instead of making something safe”

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