Milap Milan Zaveri on launching Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, “Their dreams were, in many ways, in my hands”

Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks the big screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. The family entertainer is set to arrive in theatres on July 24.

Milap Milan Zaveri on launching Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, “Their dreams were, in many ways, in my hands”

While the film marks a new chapter for Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, it also became a significant learning experience for Zaveri, as he took on the responsibility of introducing two new actors to the audiences.

Talking about the responsibility of launching newcomers and his biggest learning while directing Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Milap Milan Zaveri said, “Every film teaches you something, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main taught me the responsibility that comes with launching newcomers. With Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma making their debut, I realized that their dreams were, in many ways, in my hands. They came with immense talent, but also with insecurities and expectations. As a director, you don’t just make a film, you become a part of their journey, hoping the audience embraces and accepts them.”

He further added, “The biggest lesson for me was understanding that you’re no longer working only for yourself. You’re also carrying the responsibility of helping shape someone else’s career. That realisation pushes you to work even harder because you’re not just chasing your own vision, you’re also trying to give two newcomers the best possible start.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television, the film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale. A Camera Take Films production, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24.

Also Read: BREAKING: Producer Bhushan Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur and director Milap Milan Zaveri join forces for an intense musical love story

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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