Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Naagzilla, which is directed by the Fukrey franchise fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Kartik Aaryan marked Friendship Day with a heartfelt post on Instagram that struck a nostalgic chord with his fans. The actor shared an emotional clip from the popular song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ from his 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a track that has become synonymous with celebrating friendship over the years.

Kartik Aaryan marks Friendship Day with emotional ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ post

Along with the video, Kartik kept the caption simple and warm. He wrote, “Happy ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ Day !! Tag your Sonu 💛 Happy Friendship Day to you and your Friends 🤗.”

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, many of whom tagged their closest friends in the comments while recalling the emotional bond between Kartik’s character Sonu and Titu in the film. ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ continues to remain one of Bollywood's most-loved friendship anthems, making it a fitting choice for the occasion.

Kartik’s Friendship Day post served as a reminder of the timeless appeal of the song and celebrated the special bond shared between friends, spreading warmth and nostalgia among his followers on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. The film had become a surprise hit at the box office by crossing Rs. 100 crores at the domestic box office itself.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Naagzilla, which is directed by the Fukrey franchise fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The actor also has a yet-untitled love story directed by Anurag Basu and also starring Sreeleela.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan donates Rs. 1 crore to Assam flood relief fund, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks actor

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