Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with nostalgic Koffee With Karan throwback: “Sky will always be the limit for you”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on July 18, receiving warm wishes from fans, colleagues and friends across the entertainment industry. Among the many greetings that poured in, one that caught the attention of fans came from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who marked the occasion with a nostalgic throwback from one of their most talked-about television appearances together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with nostalgic Koffee With Karan throwback: “Sky will always be the limit for you”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a black-and-white photograph featuring herself and Priyanka Chopra from their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 6. Alongside the picture, she penned a heartfelt birthday message for the global star. “Happy birthday to the extraordinary PC.. Sky will always be the limit for you… Have the best day @priyankachopra."

The photograph dates back to the Season 6 finale of Koffee With Karan, an episode that generated considerable buzz among fans. The appearance marked a significant moment as it brought the two actresses together on the couch after years of speculation about their equation. At the time, Kareena had recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan, while Priyanka had entered a new chapter in her personal life after marrying singer-actor Nick Jonas.

During the episode, the actresses candidly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship and revisited several comments from previous seasons of the chat show that had led many to believe they shared a strained rapport. Among them were light-hearted remarks about Priyanka's accent and comparisons involving Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan. Looking back at those moments, both actresses dismissed them as instances of immaturity and made it clear that there was no lingering animosity between them.

Kareena and Priyanka previously shared screen space in the 2004 thriller Aitraaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar. While Kareena played the female lead, Priyanka received widespread acclaim for portraying the film's antagonist, making it one of the most memorable performances of her career.

Over the years, the two stars have continued to maintain a cordial equation, and Kareena's birthday wish has once again delighted fans, many of whom expressed hopes of seeing them collaborate on screen in the future.

On the professional front, both actresses have major projects in the pipeline alongside Pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kareena Kapoor Khan will headline Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years with S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets birthday surprise as new Varanasi photos unveil fresh look from SS Rajamouli film

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