Abundantia Entertainment Founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra has shared his perspective on the evolving preferences of Indian audiences, drawing from the studio's recent slate of releases. Following the launch of Daldal, Subedaar and Maa Behen, Malhotra believes the projects have reinforced how viewers are becoming increasingly selective about the stories they choose to engage with.

Abundantia Entertainment CEO Vikram Malhotra says audiences want rooted stories and unique characters: “Indians want stories that reflect the world they live in”

Speaking about the biggest lessons from the studio's recent run, Malhotra outlined three key observations on what is resonating with audiences in 2026 and said, "First and foremost, Indians want rooted stories. They want stories that reflect the world they live in, and this is especially true for younger audiences. Second, today's audiences, whether they are watching on OTT platforms, personal devices, or in theatres, want unique characters and distinctive worlds. They don't want clichéd stories. They want narratives that expand their worldview emotionally, personally, and even professionally. They want stories that engage both their hearts and their minds. The third learning is that storytelling today has to be powerful enough to justify the audience's investment of both time and money."

According to Malhotra, these observations are based on audience behaviour rather than assumptions or industry trends. He believes viewers today are willing to support films and series that offer fresh narratives while expecting creators to respect both their time and their intelligence. He further added, "Audiences today are incredibly rewarding and supportive when stories meet these expectations. At the same time, they are equally ruthless and unforgiving when stories take their intelligence, time, or money for granted."

The comments come at a time when content consumption continues to evolve across theatrical releases and streaming platforms. With audiences having access to a wide variety of entertainment options, producers and studios are increasingly focusing on original concepts, relatable characters and emotionally engaging narratives.

Abundantia Entertainment has built a diverse content slate over the years, spanning theatrical films, streaming originals and genre-driven storytelling. The studio's recent releases covered different genres while targeting varied audience segments.

Malhotra's remarks reflect the growing emphasis within the entertainment industry on audience-centric storytelling, where originality, authenticity and strong writing are becoming increasingly important. As viewing habits continue to change, he believes the success of future projects will depend not only on scale but also on how effectively stories connect with viewers and justify the time and money they invest in consuming them.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit-led Maa Behen secures no. 2 spot on Netflix Global Top 10, trends in 15 countries: “Deeply gratifying”

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