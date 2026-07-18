Marking a significant shift in the landscape of high-concept Indian streaming, the sci-fi romance fiction Simulacra officially premiered today on Waves OTT. The film follows a mind-bending romance set in a near-future world where neural brain chips allow individuals to alter and engineer memories.

EXCLUSIVE: “Nothing can ever replace human truth,” Akshara Haasan on AI following Simulacra’s premiere

To celebrate the global rollout, lead actress Akshara Haasan opened up about the film's timely themes. Reflecting on the rapid real-world rise of generative artificial intelligence and how closely it mirrors her film’s story, she candidly detailed her mix of excitement and concern regarding its impact on human individuality.

“To be honest, I have a mix of both (excitement and concern regarding AI). But more concerned of the outcome of AI, if not used responsibly. The amount the human side is influenced by AI, where the human individuality is manipulated by it; is a scary situation," stated Akshara Haasan exclusively. “How does it affect or change my view with my own relationship with technology? Well, since I’m born in a generation where technology was still fresh into the market and limited to reach due to scarcity of certain tech, therefore information, it helped balance a healthy life where we spent more time outside the house, than inside. So, the old school (for GenZ’s, hehe - she quipped) way kind of helps, where I’m used to that era and reality where technology had just started trickling in. So, I guess being responsible for yourself helps."

At its core, Simulacra uses a futuristic framework to ask a beautiful, deep question: If love is ultimately just a subjective experience of the heart and mind, does it truly matter whether it is real or simulated? For Akshara, looking at this dilemma through the lens of an artist, the answer is an uncompromising validation of organic emotion, emphasizing that no synthetic algorithm can ever truly replicate or replace the authenticity of real human connection.

“Candidly speaking, it does matter to me personally. Nothing can ever replace the truth and human truth. I feel we should have the power to control our truth and narrative. The human emotion of an individual is so interesting; if left to its natural environment,” she emphasized. “With the way the human race has evolved over time is sheer proof of how far we can go without the support of things like AI. What two people in love or any equation out of two people in love; is just a magical bond once created.”

Produced by Shrikant Kadam, Pravin Pingat and Pankaj Kadam of Philosia Films and directed by Pankaj Sawant, Simulacra stands out as a flagship premiere for Waves OTT, bridging global sci-fi concepts with deeply resonant Indian emotions.

Also Read: Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey ignite a ‘technical’ screen romance in Simulacra, watch teaser

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