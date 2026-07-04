Amid mixed critical reviews and growing debate on social media, filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Alpha, the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the action thriller released in theatres on Friday and has since become a major talking point online.

Karan Johar urges fans to support Alpha: “Celebrate that the cinemas are breathing”

While several viewers have praised the film's action sequences, others have criticised its screenplay and Alia Bhatt's performance. The film has also drawn comparisons with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, with social media users debating the two releases.

Karan Johar defends Alpha amid online criticism

On Saturday, Karan Johar shared a note on his Instagram Stories, expressing his support for the film and urging audiences not to let online discourse overshadow its theatrical performance.

"When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling!!" he wrote.

His post comes at a time when the film continues to receive mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Film shows growth at the box office

Despite the online criticism, Alpha witnessed an upward trend at the domestic box office on its second day. As of 5 PM on Saturday, the spy thriller had collected approximately Rs. 6.64 crore, reflecting a growth of around 23 per cent over its Day 1 collections during the corresponding period.

The film recorded morning occupancy of around 9 per cent before improving to approximately 18 per cent during the afternoon shows. Evening occupancy further increased to nearly 21 per cent, while the night shows were expected to register occupancy of 22 per cent or more.

Directed as the latest installment in YRF's expanding Spy Universe, Alpha marks the franchise's first female-led theatrical release. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol playing pivotal characters.

Also read: Karan Johar roots for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari ahead of Alpha release: “Can’t wait to watch the girls kick ass”

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