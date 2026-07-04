Actor and politician Ravi Kishan believes Dhamaal 4 has all the ingredients to become one of Bollywood's biggest commercial successes. Ahead of the film's release, the actor shared his confidence in the franchise, saying audiences are now looking for comedy on the big screen after a long phase dominated by action films.

“Dhamaal 4 is very well-written film”: Ravi Kishan believes upcoming multi-starrer “will revive Bollywood comedy”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan was asked whether Dhamaal 4 could signal the return of successful comedy films in Bollywood. Responding to the question, the actor predicted that the film would create a frenzy among audiences.

Ravi Kishan says audiences are ready for comedy

"It will be madness. Abhi Akshay Kumar ki woh film, Welcome To The Jungle chal rahi hai. Ab Dhurandhar, action ka daur gaya aur comedy ka season aaya. Har 6 mahine mein logon ka taste badalta hai. Hum 34 years se dekh rahe hain," Ravi said.

Ravi, who was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance, also praised the screenplay of Dhamaal 4, expressing confidence that its humour will connect with moviegoers.

Actor calls Dhamaal 4 a well-written entertainer

Calling the film one of the strongest comedy projects he has worked on, Ravi said, "Yeh comedy daur hain aur ismein Dhamaal bahut chalegi because it's a very well-written film. Uske sab jokes land karenge. Uske gaane bhi chal rahe hain. Toh samay accha hai and woh film mujhe bahut badi hit dikh rahi hai."

He also shared a brief glimpse of his role in the film and what audiences can expect from his upcoming projects.

"Main usmein Pirate bana hoon aur fir main Mirzapur: The Movie main aaraha hoon ek bahut viraat roop mein," he added.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Aanand.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10 and marks the latest instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise, which has remained one of Bollywood's most successful comedy series over the years.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 trailer launch: Ravi Kishan BREAKS silence to his Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar going viral: “Its producers and right holders have suddenly become crorepatis!”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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