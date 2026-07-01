With Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated spy actioner Alpha set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026, filmmaker Karan Johar has once again taken to social media to express his excitement for the project. With just days to go before the film hits theatres, Johar praised lead stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari while expressing confidence that the film will offer audiences much more than a conventional spy entertainer and urging fans to book their tickets as the release date draws near.

Karan Johar roots for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari ahead of Alpha release: “Can’t wait to watch the girls kick ass”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan reposted the latest Alpha poster featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in action mode, surrounded by armed enemies. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Can't wait to watch the girls kick ass and give the boys a run for their money! This one is more than just a spy actioner.... it has way more than you expect or know.... rooting for this @yrf Banger!! @aliaabhatt @sharvari @anilskapoor @iambobbydeol #shivrawail."

His message has further fueled anticipation for the Yash Raj Films production, with fans applauding his confidence in the film's scale and storytelling. Karan's words also highlight the film's female-led narrative, suggesting that Alpha promises to bring a refreshing twist to the spy-action genre.

Adding to his excitement, Johar also made a special request regarding the film's music. In a postscript, he wrote, “Ps: uh... can we have this banging soundtrack... what are we waiting for???” The comment has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom are now eagerly awaiting the release of the film's soundtrack.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also playing pivotal parts. The recently unveiled promotional material has showcased the two leading women in high-octane action sequences, raising expectations for a fresh addition to YRF's expanding spy universe.

With industry insiders like Karan Johar publicly rooting for the film, Alpha has only gained more momentum ahead of its theatrical release. Fans are now counting down to witness Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline what promises to be a gripping action spectacle on the big screen.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Ramandeep Yadav on playing Rajjo in Raakh: “My sister told me, ‘My BP dropped after seeing your villainous act'”; opens up on Karan Johar’s praise: “I was on cloud nine; my friend said, ‘Tera show fatt gaya'”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.