Abhishek Banerjee has always been an intriguing face of Hindi cinema. Whether he’s playing the famous Jana in the Stree franchise, the intense Compounder in Mirzapur or the menacing Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, Banerjee surprises audiences with something entirely unexpected, and this is perhaps where his strength lies.

Abhishek Banerjee’s unpredictable filmography: From Jana and Hathoda Tyagi to Compounder

When Stree released, Banerjee’s portrayal of Jana became a phenomenon and continues to remain one of the biggest highlights of the entire franchise, such that the entire franchise is truly incomplete without Jana. The actor struck a balance between friendships and humour, all peppered with a tinge of getting possed, only to make Jana the unforgettable character that it is today.

The actor shifted gears by unleashing menace as the dreadful Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. The actor’s transformation made him seem unrecognizable, making his portrayal even more believable. In 2023, Banerjee took audiences on a rollercoaster of laughter with Dream Girl, adding another franchise to his list. The actor played Mahendar, who falls head over heels for Pooja, the Dream Girl.

In the same year, Banerjee surprised audiences with Stolen, marking a striking shift from his role in Dream Girl and every comical shade he's dived into. Abhishek Banerjee headlined this survival thriller that delved into the harrowing journey of two urban brothers who become entangled in a search of a kidnapped baby. Stolen elevated the actor's filmography several notches, spotlighting the actor in him who refuses to take the predictable path.

And now, he revives his unforgettable character, Compounder, yet again as Mirzapur marks a switch from the world of OTT and makes a splash on the big screens as Mirzapur: The Movie.

With every film and every series, Abhishek Banerjee has brought striking range to the fore by choosing titles that are uniquely different from one another, and he refuses to stop anytime soon!

Beyond Mirzapur: The Movie, Abhishek has an exciting slate of projects ahead. He will be seen in Lust Stories 3, marking another interesting addition to his growing body of work. He is also set to make his Tamil debut on Netflix with a show starring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah, expanding his repertoire beyond Hindi cinema.

Adding another dimension to his line-up, the actor will also headline a high-octane action drama opposite Tiger Shroff, directed by Remo D’Souza. He also has a psychological thriller with TVF in the pipeline.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee defends Mirzapur’s violence; says, “Sholay, Animal and Dhurandhar faced the same criticism”

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