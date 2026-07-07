After an exclusive preview reportedly impressed key buyers, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial adds another major name to its distribution strategy ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to generate buzz well ahead of its release, and the magnum opus has now reportedly secured another major partner for its theatrical rollout. According to a report by Variety India, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has come on board to distribute the film in the Indian market, adding another prominent name to the ambitious project.

Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to distribute Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, says report

As per the report, producer Namit Malhotra screened nearly 30 minutes of exclusive footage from the film for several leading distribution companies while exploring potential partners. The preview is said to have received an enthusiastic response, with Dharma Productions emerging as one of the studios keen to associate with the epic after being impressed by the footage.

The report further states that discussions between the makers and Dharma Productions initially began at a valuation of around Rs. 500 crore before both parties eventually arrived at a deal worth approximately Rs. 250 crore. With Dharma now reportedly handling the film's domestic distribution, the studio is expected to mount an extensive release strategy to ensure Ramayana reaches audiences across the country on a massive scale.

For the unversed, Ramayana has been envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first installment is slated to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to follow in 2027.

On the international front, Warner Bros. is expected to distribute the film across overseas territories. As part of its global positioning, the makers had also unveiled the film's first official asset in the United States, signalling their intent to introduce the ambitious Indian epic to worldwide audiences.

Apart from its lead cast, Ramayana features an ensemble of well-known actors portraying iconic characters from the epic. Sunny Deol will essay the role of Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey has been cast as Laxman. Adinath Kothare will portray Bharath, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, Arun Govil steps into the role of Dashrath, Sheeba Chaddha portrays Manthara, and Kunal Kapoor essays Lord Indra, among several others.

Adding to the scale of the project is its music, which brings together two globally celebrated composers—Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. With an expansive cast, international collaborations and an ambitious distribution plan now taking shape, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated Indian films on the release calendar.

Also Read: Ramayana makers revive plans for grand Dubai premiere: Report

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