At first glance, Amitabh Bachchan’s latest Hurun India Rich List numbers don't look like a setback. His wealth has actually increased. But put last year’s figure next to this year’s, and the bigger story becomes clear: the Big B is still getting richer, just not as quickly as the names around him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs. 30 crore rise Vs Karan Johar’s Rs. 480 crore jump: Hurun numbers explained

On last year’s Hurun list, Amitabh Bachchan and his family were estimated to be worth Rs. 1,600 crore, placing them fourth among Bollywood’s wealthiest names. Karan Johar, at Rs. 1,400 crore, was fifth, Rs. 200 crore behind Bachchan.

A year later, Bachchan’s estimated wealth has edged up to Rs. 1,630 crore. That’s an increase of Rs. 30 crore, or roughly 1.9%. On its own, it is still growth. But the change becomes more significant when compared with Johar’s numbers.

Karan Johar’s fortune has jumped from Rs. 1,400 crore to Rs. 1,880 crore in the same period an increase of Rs. 480 crore, or more than 34%. That completely erased the Rs. 200 crore gap between the two and created a new one in the opposite direction. Johar now sits Rs. 250 crore ahead of Bachchan and has moved from fifth to fourth, while the veteran superstar has slipped to fifth.

That makes Bachchan’s story less about losing wealth and more about the pace at which others have added to theirs.

His Rs. 1,630 crore fortune remains higher than last year’s Rs. 1,600 crore figure, but the increase is modest compared with the jumps recorded by some of the other Bollywood names on the list. Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth has surged dramatically, Juhi Chawla has recorded a substantial rise, and Johar’s latest figure has been boosted during a period that included the monetisation of part of his stake in Dharma Productions.

For Bachchan, the latest Hurun numbers instead reflect the long-term nature of a career and wealth portfolio built over decades. There hasn't been a comparable single transaction driving his year-on-year movement.

And that is what makes the comparison with Johar particularly interesting.

2024: Bachchan Rs. 1,600 crore, Johar Rs. 1,400 crore.

2025: Bachchan Rs. 1,630 crore, Johar Rs. 1,880 crore.

Bachchan's fortune grew by Rs. 30 crore. Johar's grew by Rs. 480 crore.

The Big B hasn't become poorer. The numbers simply show that, over the past year, Karan Johar’s fortune grew considerably faster.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan BEATS Shah Rukh Khan by just 1 lakh followers in Hurun Rich List 2025 Social Media Data

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.