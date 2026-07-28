Kangana Ranaut shared a new Instagram Story targeting NEET protesters, saying actions have consequences following the nationwide demonstrations.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again criticised the student protesters who recently participated in demonstrations over the NEET controversy. Her latest remarks come after the protests concluded and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation amid mounting political pressure.

Kangana Ranaut targets NEET protesters AGAIN, says, “If you damage public property, public will damage you”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kangana claimed that some protesters were facing backlash from members of the public over the language used in their social media posts during the demonstrations.

Kangana claims protesters are facing public backlash

In her Instagram Story, Kangana alleged that protesters were being confronted by ordinary citizens and argued that those who publicly criticise others should also be prepared to face criticism in return.

She wrote: "Protesters who are getting beaten and abused on the roads by common people because of their filthy and abusive reels, they must understand jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega, agar tum public property damage karte ho toh woh public bhi tumko damage karegi, agar tumko desh aur leadership se problem hai aur tumne publicly khoob gandi gandi gaaliyaan di toh aab unki suno jo iss desh se payaar karte hain aur iss sarkar ko vote ki power se leke aaye hain, kyunki bolne ka haq unko bhi hai."

Kangana Ranaut says, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”

The Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata actor went on to say that the protesters should not complain about the response they are receiving, adding that every action has consequences.

She wrote that "every action has equal and opposite reaction," and added that if the protesters had not understood the concept of cause and effect despite studying it, they would now understand it through experience.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has spoken out against the protests. Over the past few days, the actor has shared multiple Instagram Stories criticising the demonstrations, the language used by some protesters, and their methods of expressing dissent.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z “Generation Gutter” days after NEET protest, questions their upbringing: “So jarring and crass all at once”

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