Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy over her comments on Gen Z protesters who recently participated in demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and several other cities. Reacting to videos and social media posts from the protests, Kangana criticised the language used by some protesters and made several remarks that have drawn attention online.

Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z “Generation Gutter” days after NEET protest, questions their upbringing: “So jarring and crass all at once”

The actor described the protesters' content as "puke-inducing" and questioned their upbringing, while also targeting a section of women who participated in the demonstrations.

Kangana Ranaut calls protest videos “puke-inducing”

Sharing her views on social media, Kangana said she was disturbed by the language and behaviour seen in videos from the protests: "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

She further questioned the upbringing of the protesters, writing: "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?"

Remarks on protesters and women draw attention

Referring to protesters who had described themselves as "cockroaches," Kangana wrote: "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox."

The actor also made comments about women who participated in the protests, referring to them as "so-called westernised Indian women." She alleged that they "proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings."

Kangana further wrote: "I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers."

This is not the first time Kangana has spoken about the ongoing student protests. In earlier social media posts, she questioned the methods adopted by the protesters and criticised attempts to pressure the government through street demonstrations.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut backs Anandiben Patel’s remarks on women cooking; says, “God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity”

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