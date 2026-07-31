Ahead of the August 7 premiere of Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix has released ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’, a heartfelt musical tribute presented by T-Series. The song celebrates the courage, resilience and camaraderie of the young Indian Air Force pilots whose inspiring journey forms the heart of the upcoming military drama. Inspired by one of the most daring and lesser-known chapters of the Kargil War, the track shines a light on the emotions behind the uniforms, highlighting the dreams, friendships and fearless determination of the pilots who answered the nation’s call.

Amit Trivedi and Sukhwinder Singh bring Operation Safed Sagar to life with ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’

The song has been composed and arranged by Amit Trivedi, with vocals by Sukhwinder Singh. Geet Sagar has written the lyrics and rap, while also performing the rap portions. Blending soaring melodies with emotionally charged lyrics, ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’ uses the imagery of birds taking flight to symbolize the fearless pilots who rose above uncertainty with a deep sense of duty, brotherhood and unwavering commitment to the country.

Its music video offers glimpses into the world of Operation Safed Sagar, featuring moments of friendship, bravery and determination among the squadron members. Accompanied by the stirring lyrics, “‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’, hum ambar ke jabaaz parinde," the visuals showcase the strong bonds forged both in the cockpit and on the ground, giving audiences a preview of the emotional and high-stakes journey depicted in the series.

Speaking about the track, Sukhwinder Singh shared, “There is something incredibly moving about singing for a story like Operation Safed Sagar, because beneath the scale of the war and the bravery of our pilots, there is a very human story of courage, friendship and sacrifice. ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’ captures that spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force who chose to rise above fear and take flight for something much bigger than themselves. Tremendous composition by Amit Trivedi has given the song a beautiful emotional and musical scale, while Geet Sagar’s lyrics and rap bring a very contemporary energy to it. At its core, this song is about honoring the Golden Arrows. My hope is that listeners feel their heart and are reminded of their remarkable spirit."

Operation Safed Sagar tells the untold story of one of the most significant moments in India's military history, highlighting the world's highest air operation carried out by the Indian Air Force's youngest squadron during the Kargil War. The military drama follows the high-altitude mission that played a crucial role in the larger conflict while showcasing the courage, determination and sacrifices of the personnel involved.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The ensemble cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

With ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’, the makers expand the emotional world of Operation Safed Sagar beyond the series itself, paying tribute not only to the historic mission but also to the real-life heroes whose courage, friendships and dreams inspired it. The song is now available across all music streaming platforms, while the music video can be watched exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel. Operation Safed Sagar will premiere on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read : Amit Trivedi replaces Pritam as composer for Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

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