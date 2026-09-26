Kamlesh Sawant, aka Inspector Gaitonde, says Ajay Devgn recognised him after 11 years on Drishyam set: “It is a very big deal for a character actor like me”

Kamlesh Sawant, who plays Inspector Gaitonde in the Drishyam franchise, has recalled a memorable interaction with Ajay Devgn from the sets of the first film. As Drishyam The Conclusion prepares to bring the franchise to its final chapter, Sawant reflected on his association with Devgn and how the actor approached him during the shoot of the 2015 film.

Kamlesh Sawant, aka Inspector Gaitonde, says Ajay Devgn recognised him after 11 years on Drishyam set: “It is a very big deal for a character actor like me”

Sawant had previously worked with Devgn in Khakee (2004), directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Eleven years later, the two actors reunited for Drishyam, which was filmed in Goa.

Speaking about working with Devgn, Sawant said he generally avoids approaching established actors while they are shooting and prefers to focus on his own character. However, he recalled that Devgn himself initiated a conversation with him during the filming of Drishyam.

“In 2004 I did Khakee with Ajay Devgn which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, after 11 years, we were doing Drishyam in Goa, I usually don’t go up to superstars and disturb them on shoot days and rather focus on my character’s take,” he said.

Kamlesh Sawant Recalls Ajay Devgn’s Comment

Sawant went on to recall the moment Devgn recognised him from Khakee and spoke to him about his role in Drishyam. “One day Ajay Devgn sir saw me and walked up to me and said, ‘Kamlesh Tu Khakee mein tha na, black mein, mein tuje goli marta hu.’ And then he said, ‘Now everyone around wanted to know who is playing Gaitonde, let’s make the best of his character,’” Sawant recalled.

The actor said he responded by assuring Devgn that he would put his best effort into the character. “I replied, ‘Nahi sir, iss character ko nibhane ki, nayae dene ki mein puri koshish karunga.’ So, that is the kind of legend Ajay Devgn is; he himself walked up to have a conversation with me, and it is a very big deal for a character actor like me,” he added.

Sawant has played Gaitonde across the Drishyam franchise, with the character remaining closely associated with the investigation surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

Drishyam The Conclusion Release Date

Drishyam The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

The film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion to open on September 27 ahead of October 2 release

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