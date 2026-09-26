EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav says it was “very painful” to play an evil Godman in Hunkkaar: “Sometimes, one should play characters that are…”

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav is known for playing likeable characters over the decades. In recent years, he has gained fame for playing the adorable Pradhan ji in The Viral Fever’s long running and highly appreciated web show Panchayat. Hence, it has come as a surprise for the audience to see him play an evil Godman Baapji, who is a sexual predator, in the recently released web series Hunkkaar – The Roar, which stars Aneet Padda in the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav says it was “very painful” to play an evil Godman in Hunkkaar: “Sometimes, one should play characters that are…”

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Raghubir Yadav said that at times one should play characters that one just can’t relate to. “It (the character) was the opposite of my thoughts, life and ideologies, so I felt like doing it. Sometimes, one should play characters that are completely opposite of you. It is important to play such roles and experience that feeling,” he said.

Yadav admitted that playing Baapji came with its share of extreme challenges. “It was painful,” he said. “It was very painful for me. But if you only do things that you enjoy, there is no fun. Takleef ka jo maza hai, woh bhi ek alag tarah ka anubhav hai (To feel the pain as an artiste is also a different experience). This is also what life actually is. You need to experience different things. There should not only be enjoyment. Sometimes, you need to experience pain as well.”

Yadav has played various characters in his decades long career. About his selection criteria over the years, he said, “It should be something I have never done before. It should challenge me. I don’t enjoy if I am able to do it easily. It should give me sleepless nights (laughs). Doobne mein maza aata hai mujhe.”

When asked how he looks back at his enormous journey of over four decades, the veteran said, “I just kept on learning. I didn’t think about reaching any goal because once you achieve it, it’s the end for you. I just felt like learning and having fun with it.”

Hunkkaar – The Roar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajesh Sharma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav says they were “55% sure” about Panchayat’s success: “We just felt this is a very rare kind of a show”

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