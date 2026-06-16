Actor Kalki Koechlin has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 2.55 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction adds to the growing list of real estate deals involving film industry personalities in recent months.

Kalki Koechlin sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 2.55 crores after nearly a decade: Report

The apartment is located in Varsova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, a residential complex situated in the popular Andheri West locality. As per the registration documents, the property has a carpet area of 1,230 square feet.

The buyer has been identified as Yuvraj Ahuja. The sale transaction was officially registered on April 21, 2026.

Documents reviewed by Square Yards show that stamp duty worth Rs 16.08 lakhs was paid for the transaction, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The deal also highlights the appreciation in the property's value over the years. According to the report, Kalki had purchased the apartment in December 2015 for Rs 1.95 crore. With the latest transaction valued at Rs 2.55 crore, the actor is estimated to have gained approximately Rs 60 lakh on the investment.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kalki Koechlin reveals her SURVIVAL kit on the sets of Bhay – happy music, podcasts & puzzles to “shake it out”; admits that OTT OVERLOAD exists: “There’s too much content… no one knows what to watch”

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