From sharply tailored suits to layered monochrome ensembles, Kajol continues to experiment with structure, proportions and statement details.

Kajol can own any silhouette: Here are 5 power-dressing looks that prove it

Kajol has been experimenting with her fashion choices, moving between structured tailoring, flowing silhouettes and layered ensembles that bring a distinctive personality to power dressing. Her recent style outings showcase how classic wardrobe staples can be reworked through interesting proportions, unexpected combinations and statement accessories.

Kajol can own any silhouette: Here are 5 power-dressing looks that prove it

From sharply cinched blazers to monochrome layers, here are five looks that highlight Kajol’s evolving approach to power dressing.

1. The Classic White Power Suit

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Kajol gives the classic white power suit a polished update with a sharply structured blazer that defines her waist. The fitted silhouette creates a sculpted shape, while the clean-cut trousers maintain the formal appeal of the ensemble. The combination keeps the outfit sophisticated without appearing overly elaborate, allowing the tailoring to remain the focus.

2. A Festive Take On Power Dressing

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Kajol brings together deep green and rich red tones for an ensemble that carries a festive appeal while retaining the structure associated with power dressing. The fitted blazer paired with a long skirt creates an elongated vertical silhouette, giving the outfit a striking finish. The combination of colour, tailoring and feminine proportions gives the look a distinctive edge.

3. Where Grace Meets Structure

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An ivory ensemble sees Kajol move away from sharply defined tailoring and embrace softer layers. Flowing details and an elongated silhouette introduce movement, while the feminine construction keeps the look elegant. A statement necklace adds contrast to the monochrome palette and becomes a focal point without overpowering the outfit.

4. Monochrome With A Playful Edge

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Kajol continues her experimentation with tonal dressing in a layered look featuring a trench-coat-inspired silhouette over a tailored vest and trouser co-ord. The monochrome palette keeps the ensemble refined, while the neckline introduces a playful element. The look demonstrates how layering can add personality to otherwise classic tailoring.

5. The Boss-Lady Look With A Twist

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For her final look, Kajol embraces an all-black ensemble that puts a fresh spin on conventional power dressing. Embellished studs on the blazer and statement accessories add a playful dimension, while the skirt replaces the expected tailored trousers. The unexpected pairing gives the outfit a more distinctive silhouette while retaining its commanding appeal.

Kajol’s recent fashion choices highlight her willingness to experiment with traditional elements of power dressing rather than sticking to a single formula. Whether through structured suits, flowing layers, monochrome styling or unexpected separates, the actor continues to explore silhouettes that balance sophistication with individuality.

Also Read: Kajol says Gen Z is rediscovering 90s films, wants more passionate romance like K3G and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: “There is a whole revival”

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