Kajol marked National Parents' Day with an emotional social media post, reflecting on how becoming a mother transformed her understanding of the love, sacrifices, and responsibilities that come with parenthood. Observed every fourth Sunday of July in the United States, the occasion prompted the actor to express gratitude to her parents while sharing how raising her own children has given her a new perspective on family.

Kajol expresses gratitude to her parents in emotional National Parents’ Day post

Taking to Instagram, Kajol spoke about the profound change that comes with becoming a parent, saying that it is only after experiencing the journey firsthand that one truly understands the depth of a parent's unconditional love and selfless sacrifices. She described parenthood as a responsibility that cannot be fully understood until one lives through it.

Sharing her thoughts, Kajol wrote, "#Happyparentsday .. We are all parents now and the sheer responsibility of being a parent is something that u truly don't understand till it happens to you.. and u never know how much ur parents love u and have sacrificed for u till it happens to u."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actor, who is married to Ajay Devgn, said that raising their two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug, has made her appreciate the unwavering love and support she received while growing up. Calling her message a "gratitude post," Kajol thanked her parents for always standing by her and showering her with unconditional love.

She added, "So this is a gratitude post to all my parents for loving me so much. I'm so very loved and therefore so very blessed."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their first child, Nysa, on April 20, 2003. Their son, Yug, was born on September 13, 2010. Over the years, Kajol has often spoken about the importance of maintaining a balance between her successful acting career and motherhood, frequently sharing glimpses of her family life with fans on social media.

Born to veteran actor Tanuja and the late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol is the elder sibling of actor Tanishaa. Throughout her career, she has consistently highlighted the significance of family, and her latest post once again reflected her deep appreciation for the love and support that shaped her life.

Also Read : Anees Bazmee recalls three-year career slump before Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha: “I didn’t get work for almost three years”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.