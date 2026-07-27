Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harssh Limbachiyaa are all set to entertain audiences with a fresh television format as the trailer of their upcoming show, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, was unveiled on Saturday, June 25. The show promises a blend of comedy, games and celebrity interactions, with Bharti and Harssh leading the entertainment.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa unveil trailer for their new Indian Game Show; watch

Carrying the tagline, ‘Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge’, the upcoming show revolves around the couple inviting their friends from the entertainment industry to participate in a series of fun-filled games, humorous challenges and unexpected situations. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lively atmosphere that viewers can expect when the show premieres.

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The promo opens with Bharti and Harssh filming a vlog alongside members of their 'LOL family'. The mood becomes even more exciting when several of their friends from the television and music industry arrive after hearing about the launch of the new show. Celebrities including Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel and Tony Kakkar make appearances in the trailer, joining the hosts for a series of entertaining activities.

As the promo progresses, the celebrity guests are seen participating in games and light-hearted challenges, while Bharti and Harssh remain at the centre of the fun. The trailer highlights the show's focus on laughter, friendly banter and playful moments between the hosts and their guests.

Designed as a celebrity game show, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh aims to bring together well-known faces from the entertainment industry in an engaging format filled with comedy and surprises. The show is expected to offer viewers a mix of fun interactions and entertaining challenges featuring Bharti and Harssh's close industry friends.

The show will stream on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. While the makers have released the first trailer, the official premiere date is yet to be announced.

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