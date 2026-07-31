Arjun Kapoor has opened up about dealing with the loss of his mother, Mona Kapoor, years after her passing, revealing that he buried himself in work instead of confronting his emotions. Speaking in a recent interview with Esquire, the actor reflected on the emotional experience of celebrating his sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding and how it made him revisit memories of their mother.

Arjun Kapoor reflects on grief after mother Mona Kapoor’s death; says, “I escaped into work”

Describing the wedding as an overwhelming yet joyful occasion, Arjun admitted that he initially kept himself occupied throughout the celebrations. “Maybe it’s also my way of avoiding dealing with the emotions of the fact that my little sister was getting married,” he said. Looking back at the event, however, the actor said he realised how genuinely happy he had been and felt that his mother’s presence and blessings were with the family.

Remembering Mona Kapoor, Arjun shared, “I felt she would’ve been proud of the woman Anshula has become and excited to see her begin this new journey. I genuinely felt her blessings were with all of us that day.” He further added, “There was such beautiful energy in the room, and I know Mom would’ve loved seeing all of us like that.”

The actor also praised Anshula for the person she has become, especially acknowledging her honest presence on social media. “She put herself out there, especially on social media, in the most honest and authentic way possible. People connected with that because they saw someone who wasn’t pretending to be perfect. I genuinely think that decision changed her life. For someone who had stayed inside her shell for a long time because of everything she’d been through, that was a huge shift.”

Mona Kapoor passed away just days before the release of Arjun’s debut film in 2012. Reflecting on that difficult period, the actor admitted that he chose work as an escape instead of processing his grief. “I escaped into work. I kept running because it meant I didn’t have to process my grief,” he said.

Arjun also recalled that after their mother's death, he was unable to manage household responsibilities while balancing the demands of a growing film career. During that period, it was Anshula, despite being seven years younger, who stepped in and handled much of the family's responsibilities. Looking back, he believes she processed the loss much earlier than he did.

“Had to deal with it much earlier than I did.” Arjun added that perhaps his sister “didn’t want to burden” him with her emotions and instead “she carried a lot of that weight herself.” He continued, “Ironically, I think that’s one of the reasons she’s thriving today. She dealt with things I postponed dealing with. When I look at her today, I see someone who shares the same values I try to live by. It reminds me that our parents raised us well.”

Arjun and Anshula are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, who separated after Boney married Sridevi in 1996. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Anshula had revealed that as a child she blamed herself for her parents’ separation, saying, “As a 6-year-old, I thought before me, their life was all hunky dory, and I came into their life, and suddenly they don’t belong together. I thought, maybe, I was not a good enough daughter. I think that became more apparent after–and I know it sounds horrible–Jaanu (Janhvi Kapoor) was born because I was like maybe, something was wrong with me.”

Over the years, relationships within the Kapoor family evolved significantly. While Arjun and Anshula had limited interaction with Sridevi and her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, that changed after Sridevi’s death in 2018. Since then, the four siblings have developed a close bond and continue to support one another, with Janhvi and Khushi actively participating in Anshula’s wedding celebrations.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor’s wedding photographer Himanshu Patel reveals Arjun Kapoor’s unseen side: “The internet has its own version of him, but I saw something completely different… made us feel like family within minutes; I started calling him ‘Bhaiya'”

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