Aayush Sharma sparks online discussion with remarks on Sonam Wangchuk: “Politics should be about people, not parties”

Aayush Sharma's recent appearance on The Lallantop has sparked widespread discussion online, with many focusing on his views about politics, public service, and social activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Aayush Sharma sparks online discussion with remarks on Sonam Wangchuk: “Politics should be about people, not parties”

During the interview, the actor—whose father, Anil Sharma, is a senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh—explained why he chose to support Sonam Wangchuk despite having different political affiliations. Aayush emphasized that public issues should not be viewed solely through the lens of political parties. Instead, he highlighted the need to understand the concerns of ordinary citizens and encouraged young people to remain politically informed.

Speaking about the importance of civic awareness, Aayush shared that political understanding is essential for the younger generation and that support for any political ideology or leader should never be blind. He also reflected on the responsibility of elected representatives, stating that leaders are ultimately meant to serve the people, irrespective of party affiliations.

His remarks have resonated with many online, with several viewers appreciating his balanced and thoughtful perspective. Social media users praised the actor for speaking about political awareness in a measured manner rather than turning the discussion into a partisan debate.

Many viewers also pointed out that Aayush's willingness to separate individual issues from political identities stood out during the conversation. His support for Sonam Wangchuk appeared to be rooted in principle rather than political ideology, prompting discussions across various social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Apart from politics, the interview also drew attention for Aayush's honest reflections on his career in the film industry. He spoke openly about facing struggles, dealing with rejection, and the importance of creating opportunities through perseverance.

For many viewers, however, the biggest takeaway from the interview was Aayush Sharma's emphasis on political awareness and independent thinking. His candid remarks offered audiences a different perspective on the actor, showcasing his willingness to engage in nuanced conversations on issues beyond cinema.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma says he still can’t call father-in-law Salim Khan ‘Dad’, opens up on marriage trolling

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