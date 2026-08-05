Jayati Bhatia has spoken warmly about her experience of working with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, the actress recalled how the production house extended support to her during a difficult phase in her personal life, leaving her with immense respect and gratitude despite most of her scenes not making it into the final cut of the film.

Jayati Bhatia on working with Dharma Productions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; says, “They released my payment before I sent the invoice”

Sharing details of the shoot, Jayati revealed that she was part of the film for three days and filmed several sequences beyond the scene she had originally been cast for. She said, "It was for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They had even bandaged me completely for one of the scenes, and we shot that as well. In this way, I worked with them for three days. On the first day itself, I did at least seven or eight scenes, and then the entire sequence was shot."

However, when the film was eventually released, she found that only the scene she had initially been signed for had been retained in the final version. While many actors may have been disappointed in such a situation, Jayati said the makers' conduct ensured she had no grievances.

Rocky rani actress exposed real face of karan johar and Dharma:-🎙️ " I was casted for 6,7 scenes in the movie but only one scene was kept out of all my 3 days shooting but I didn't mind coz karan paid me money for my all 3 days of shoot when someone told him that my mother is… pic.twitter.com/ZWjO5Y6OT7 — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) August 4, 2026

Recalling what happened after the shoot, she explained that Dharma Productions reached out to ask her to raise an invoice for her payment. At the time, however, she was unable to do so because her mother had been admitted to the hospital and she was occupied with another shooting schedule.

Jayati recalled, "Later, Dharma called me and asked me to prepare an invoice and send it. I told them, 'Ma'am, I haven't been able to send the invoice because my mother was in the hospital, and I was also busy shooting. As soon as this schedule gets over, I'll definitely send it.'"

She added, "You won't believe it, but Dharma transferred the payment the very next day, even before I had submitted the tax invoice. I sent the invoice that same evening, but the money had already been credited. Someone had informed them that my mother was in the hospital."

The gesture, according to Jayati, spoke volumes about the values of the production house and outweighed any disappointment over her edited scenes.

Reflecting on the experience, she concluded, "So I cannot fault them for keeping only one of my scenes in the film because they showed such a great heart. I shot all three days with Mr. Karan Johar, and I'll cherish that experience for the rest of my life. I would love to work with them again. Definitely. I'm always very happy to work with them—it's a wonderful experience."

Jayati's account offers a glimpse into the compassionate side of Dharma Productions and Karan Johar, highlighting how a thoughtful gesture during a personal crisis left a lasting impact on the actress, making the experience far more meaningful than the number of scenes that ultimately appeared on screen.

Also Read : Jayati Bhatia opens up on playing the ruthless Sharda on Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile: “It has been one of the most challenging journeys of my career”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.