Boney Kapoor looks back at Woh 7 Din as it turns 43, says Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra would be perfect for it’s remake

As the classic film Woh 7 Din marks its 43rd anniversary this year, producer Boney Kapoor reflected on the origins of the beloved film and revealed who he would cast if it were remade for today's audience.

Boney Kapoor looks back at Woh 7 Din as it turns 43, says Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra would be perfect for it’s remake

Released in 1983, Woh 7 Din was a landmark project for Boney Kapoor as it introduced his younger brother, Anil Kapoor, as a leading man. Produced after the success of Hum Paanch (1980), the film went on to become a major box-office success and earned widespread appreciation from audiences across the country.

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Boney looked back on how the film came together under the direction of the late Bapu. Recalling the early stages of development, he said, “After Hum Paanch, we struck a good bond. I used to visit Chennai often because I wanted to make my next film with him. During discussions, we struck on an idea to make a love story. It didn't get to scripting even after working on it for a couple of months. We worked hard on it, but it didn't really excite us.”

Boney went on to explain that the inspiration for Woh 7 Din came after Bapu was offered the Telugu remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal, directed by K. Bhagyaraj. Although there were initially no plans to adapt the story in Hindi, Boney was determined to acquire the remake rights.

Sharing how the Hindi remake eventually came to life, he said, “At the time, there was no intention to remake the film in Hindi. After watching the film, I told Bapu he had to make it in Telugu, so he started working on it. I couldn't get over the film. I wanted to buy the rights for a Hindi version, but Bhagyaraj wasn't keen on giving it up, because his Ek Hi Bhool with Jeetendra and Rekha had just become a big hit and he was probably awaiting better prospects. In the end, though, I convinced him to let me remake Andha 7 Naatkal in Hindi.”

When asked who he would choose for a contemporary adaptation of Woh 7 Din, Boney shared his dream casting, saying, “Janhvi could do Padmini's role. For Naseer, someone like Sidharth Malhotra. And for Anil's role, Ranbir Kapoor.”

Reflecting on his remarkable journey in the film industry, which began during his teenage years, Boney also spoke about his decades-long career. “I have been around for 54 years. I started working at the age of 16-17. First as an assistant editor, then an assistant director, then an assistant producer, then a producer. I think it has been quite a journey,” he said.

Also Read : 30 Years of Beqabu EXCLUSIVE: Mohan Kapur reveals Boney Kapoor increased his role after seeing the rushes: “Mamta Kulkarni’s villain track was removed, causing continuity flaws!”; adds, “Amrish Puri did naamkaran of my debut character Zanjhar Singh”

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