The filmmaker and choreographer celebrated the milestone on social media as colleagues from the film fraternity showered her with congratulatory messages.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has added another milestone to her illustrious career. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited her to join its prestigious membership, making her one of the newest members eligible to vote for the Oscars.

Farah Khan joins Oscars voting panel as Academy invites her to become a member; industry congratulates filmmaker-choreographer

The announcement was also shared by the Choreographers Guild on Instagram, where the organisation welcomed Farah Khan along with internationally acclaimed choreographers Christopher Scott, Marguerite Derricks and Jamal Sims as part of its community representing the choreography branch. Reacting to the honour, Farah expressed her excitement by commenting on the post before sharing it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Thrilled & proud to be a part of this esteemed group.”

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from members of the film industry. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reshared the news on his social media and wrote, “Yeh hai humari shaan (She is our pride).” Responding to his heartfelt message, Farah replied, “Bhai ho toh aisa (A brother should be like you).” Choreographer and dancer Feroz Khan also celebrated the achievement with a heartfelt note dedicated to Farah. He wrote, “A proud moment for all of us and this entire Bollywood fraternity. The best in the business has been chosen - we couldn't have asked for a better candidate. @farahkhankunder Love u Ma! U R the Best.” Farah acknowledged his message with a warm “awww” in the comments.

Membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considered a significant recognition within the global film industry. Academy members are eligible to vote across various categories for the annual Academy Awards, making the invitation an important milestone in a film professional's career.

Farah Khan has been one of Hindi cinema's leading choreographers for over three decades and has choreographed songs for numerous Bollywood films. She later transitioned into filmmaking with successful directorial ventures including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Apart from films, she has remained a familiar face on television through reality shows and has also built a strong digital presence with her popular vlogs.

With her latest induction into the Academy's voting body, Farah Khan joins a growing list of Indian film personalities who are contributing to the global recognition and representation of Indian cinema at one of the world's most prestigious film institutions.

Also Read: Farah Khan recalls becoming a mother to triplets at 43: “3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha”

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