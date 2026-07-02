Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has parted ways with two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund, pocketing a combined Rs. 12.38 crores in the latest of several property sales he has made across the city this year, according to Hindustan Times, citing property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Akshay Kumar sells two Mulund apartments for Rs. 12.38 crores, earns 38% return after nine years

A profitable exit in Mulund

The two units sit on higher floors of Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential project developed by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road in Mulund West. Each apartment spans a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and came bundled with three car parking spaces, taking the total to six across both units.

Sunny Home Care Private Limited bought both apartments, paying Rs. 6.19 crores for each and a combined stamp duty of Rs 74.28 lakhs. The sale deeds were registered on June 30, 2026. Kumar had originally bought the two flats in October 2017 for close to Rs. 4.49 crores apiece, meaning he walked away with nearly Rs. 1.70 crore more per unit, an appreciation of roughly 38 percent over almost nine years.

A pattern of recent sales

This is not an isolated deal. On June 2, 2026, Kumar sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East, for a combined Rs. 7.1 crores. The larger unit, measuring 1,101 sq ft, fetched Rs. 5.75 crores and came with two parking spaces, while the smaller 252 sq ft flat sold for Rs. 1.35 crore with one parking space. Buyer Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal registered both transactions the same day. Kumar had acquired the pair from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017 for Rs. 3 crores and Rs. 67.55 lakhs respectively.

Borivali deals add to the trend

The actor’s Mulund and Borivali sales follow an earlier transaction in the same Borivali East building, where he sold two adjoining apartments for Rs. 7.10 crores against a 2017 purchase price of Rs. 3.69 crores, a return of about 92 percent over eight years.

Taken together, the transactions point to Kumar steadily monetising a real estate portfolio built nearly a decade ago, cashing in as Mumbai's property values continue to climb.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar bows in gratitude to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar after Welcome To The Jungle release: “Thank you is very small”

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