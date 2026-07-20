Janhvi Kapoor once again proved that she can ace every fashion moment with effortless ease. The actor turned heads as she attended the India vs England Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, making a powerful style statement in a chic power suit.

Janhvi Kapoor nails power dressing in chic Ralph Lauren ensemble at Lord’s Cricket Ground

For the outing, Janhvi opted for a tailored Ralph Lauren blazer and matching trousers, effortlessly blending classic sophistication with contemporary power dressing. She completed the look with minimal accessories, soft glam makeup, and her signature sleek hairstyle, letting the sharp silhouette take centre stage.

While cricket enthusiasts were glued to the thrilling action on the field, Janhvi effortlessly grabbed attention from the stands with her impeccable fashion choices. Her polished ensemble perfectly complemented the timeless charm of Lord's, often regarded as the 'Home of Cricket.'

Whether she's commanding the red carpet or making a statement from the stadium stands, Janhvi Kapoor continues to redefine celebrity style with every appearance. Her effortlessly elegant look at the India vs England clash was yet another reminder that she knows how to win the fashion game, no matter the occasion.

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