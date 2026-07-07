Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the support she received from actor Preity Zinta during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag, Celina revealed that Preity became her biggest source of strength, encouraging her to step out of isolation and reconnect with her profession.

Celina Jaitly says Preity Zinta stood by her “like a rock” amid divorce battle: “She gave me the courage and support I needed”

Celina's remarks come as she continues to navigate a highly public legal dispute involving child custody and assets. She has also filed an FIR in Mumbai alleging domestic violence and cruelty against Haag, allegations that he and his father have denied while issuing legal notices accusing the actor of defamation.

'My biggest supporter was Preity Zinta'

During an interview with NDTV, Celina was asked whether anyone from the film industry reached out to support her after media reports about her personal struggles became public.

Responding to the question, the actor did not hesitate to credit Preity Zinta for standing by her during the toughest period of her life. "My biggest supporter was Preity Zinta. I cannot… She is a fellow Fauji kid. She is a very strong, dependable human being. She has been through a lot herself and she is a self-made woman as well," Celina said.

The actor added that Preity remained by her side when she was struggling emotionally and found it difficult to even leave her home. "Preity stood by me like a rock in my darkest time when I couldn't even get out of my house," she shared.

'She gave me the courage and the support I needed'

Celina also revealed that it was Preity who encouraged her to step back into the public eye and focus on her acting career despite the emotional turmoil she was experiencing. "She is the one who even pushed me to come out into the limelight and think of my craft and embrace my craft. She gave me the courage and the support that I needed," Celina said.

Explaining why Preity's support meant so much to her, the actor admitted that she often felt alone as she dealt with her personal challenges, especially since her family was not around. "It's not that I came here and I could go to mum and dad and cry on their laps. I really did not know whom I could open up to, whom I could talk to," she added.

Celina Jaitly has been in the spotlight in recent months because of her ongoing legal dispute with Peter Haag. The actor has spoken publicly about the emotional and legal challenges she has faced, including her child custody battle and financial disagreements.

In a the same interview, Celina also revealed that her twin sons had to read her divorce notice aloud because it was written in legal German that she could not fully understand.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly says twin sons had to read her German divorce notice: “One of the most heartbreaking aspects”

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