Crafted from 460-count Bengal Muslin, the off-white look reinterpreted the traditional six-yard silhouette with a contemporary drape, while handcrafted jewellery and gold beads.

Janhvi Kapoor brought Indian craftsmanship to the international fashion spotlight as she attended the BoF 500 Gala in Paris. For the occasion, the actor opted for a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The ensemble drew from the traditional six-yard silhouette while giving it a contemporary interpretation through its low-slung drape, bare shoulders and floor-skimming pallu.

Janhvi Kapoor brings Indian craftsmanship to BoF 500 Gala in Paris

Crafted from 460-count Bengal Muslin, the off-white ensemble highlighted the texture and character of the Indian textile while keeping the overall look understated. The ivory base was paired with intricate handcrafted adornments, featuring gold beads, pearls, shells, emeralds, polkis and tassels. The detailed jewellery was arranged from the shoulder and extended towards the arm, creating a distinctive element against the minimal-toned outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The styling brought together elements of traditional Indian design with a more contemporary silhouette, allowing the craftsmanship and textile work to remain central to the look. The choice of Bengal Muslin also added an Indian textile reference to her appearance at the Paris event.

Janhvi’s appearance at the BoF 500 Gala came as part of Paris Fashion Week, where the event brings together names from across the global fashion industry. Her custom Pankaj S Heritage ensemble placed Indian textile craftsmanship and jewellery detailing at the forefront, while the modern drape gave the traditional silhouette a contemporary fashion interpretation.

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