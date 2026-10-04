During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan asked Aamrapali Dubey to share her perspective on her equation with fellow contestants Love Gill and Scout, as well as the ongoing dynamics inside the house. Aamrapali spoke openly about her relationships with the two contestants and explained her concerns about certain situations that have unfolded during the game.

Salman Khan backs Aamrapali Dubey’s take on Love Gill during fights: “Love should learn this from Aamrapali”

Speaking about her bond with Love Gill, Aamrapali admitted that she sometimes feels protective of her and is affected by the way Love interacts with other contestants. She said, “I feel insecure when I see love with scout and Yung. If you are my number one, so make me feel like even I am your number one, but I feel that your number one is scout.”

Aamrapali further clarified that her reaction comes from a place of affection and protectiveness towards Love rather than simply being a result of insecurity. She also stressed on the importance of maintaining respect and boundaries in relationships, particularly when someone has been given a certain place or addressed as a brother or sister.

Explaining her point, Aamrapali said, “I also feel that once you call somebody, your brother or your sister and you have given that person respect so because of your personal issues, you shouldn’t put that respect down. So, I don’t like this quality of Love also, that when she gets angry, she forgets that respect towards the person.”

Agreeing with Aamrapali’s observation, Salman Khan said, “yes, this is very correctly said, and I think Love should learn this from Aamrapali”.

Aamrapali also shared her disagreement with Scout’s approach during tasks. She explained that she finds it difficult to understand why contestants continue to justify their actions after taking a particular stand during a task. She said, “if you do something in a task, and if you say something in a task, you have done it stop giving an explanation for it. I find that very irritating. If it happens once, yes, but this is a repeated pattern, which I don’t support.”

Responding to her point, Salman said, “correct and if this issue is bought up here on weekend ka vaar that means it is being noticed by every one watching the show also.”

During the conversation, Aamrapali also shared her perspective on Qazi and addressed her stand on the Lollipop comment, which was also brought up by Salman Khan during the episode. The discussion gave Aamrapali an opportunity to explain her position on the different equations and disagreements that have emerged inside the Bigg Boss house.

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