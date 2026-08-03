Jagran Film Festival 2026 to begin on August 20 in Delhi; Madhur Bandarkar, Dia Mirza, and Guneet Monga to be a part of the film festival

The 14th edition of the Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is set to commence on August 20 in New Delhi. The travelling film festival will begin with a four-day opening chapter at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, before travelling across 14 cities and concluding with the Jagran Film Festival Awards in Mumbai on November 1, 2026.

Jagran Film Festival 2026 to begin on August 20 in Delhi; Madhur Bandarkar, Dia Mirza, and Guneet Monga to be a part of the film festival

Following its Delhi leg, the festival will travel to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Meerut and Mumbai, continuing its focus on bringing Indian and international cinema to audiences across multiple cities.

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by the Hon'ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting along with members of the film fraternity, diplomats and other guests. Over four days, the Delhi edition will feature film screenings, premieres, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions and interactive sessions with filmmakers and industry professionals.

This year's festival will include a series of retrospectives and tributes celebrating notable figures from Indian and international cinema. Among the highlights is The Language of Timeless Grace, a retrospective dedicated to veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee. The festival will also commemorate 125 years of V. Shantaram, the birth centenary of Raj Kumar and 50 years of filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli.

JFF 2026 will also pay tribute to playback singer Asha Bhosle, actors Dharmendra, Asrani and Satish Shah, and acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr through curated screenings and discussion sessions highlighting their contributions to cinema. As part of its special programming, audiences will also get an opportunity to revisit acclaimed films such as Chandni Bar and Lagaan through special screenings.

The festival will continue its initiatives aimed at emerging talent with the return of JFF Untitled – Season 2, a platform designed for aspiring filmmakers. This year's edition will also introduce a Live AI Filmmaking Workshop focusing on AI-assisted storytelling and filmmaking techniques. In addition, attendees can participate in masterclasses, casting sessions, JFF Fashionista and networking opportunities.

The organisers have also announced a line-up of industry personalities expected to participate in conversations and sessions during the festival. These include Imtiaz Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sudhir Mishra, Guneet Monga, Lillete Dubey, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Aimee Baruah, along with casting professionals Tess Joseph and Mukesh Chhabra. While the complete programme, film line-up and celebrity schedule are yet to be announced, the organisers have confirmed that the festival will feature world premieres, Indian premieres, special screenings and panel discussions across its multi-city tour.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Basant Rathore, Sr. Vice President - Strategy & Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Ltd., said, "Jagran Film Festival has always believed that cinema is far more than entertainment-it is one of the most powerful mediums for shaping ideas, preserving culture, and inspiring social dialogue. For fourteen years, the festival has remained committed to taking meaningful cinema beyond metropolitan audiences and creating a truly democratic platform where celebrated masters, emerging filmmakers, industry professionals, and young audiences come together. As we open the 14th edition of Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating stories that challenge perspectives, spark conversations, and reflect the diversity of India and the world. This year's festival brings together exceptional films, distinguished cinematic voices, and thought leaders to create an enriching cultural experience. We welcome audiences to be part of this celebration of creativity, storytelling, and the transformative power of cinema."

The complete schedule, registrations and additional festival announcements are expected in the coming weeks. After travelling across 14 cities, the 2026 edition of the Jagran Film Festival will conclude with its awards ceremony in Mumbai on November 1, honouring achievements across films and OTT content.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar renames The Wives as The Wives Of Bollywood; reveals why the original title is back: “People were confused about which group of wives the film focused on”

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