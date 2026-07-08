EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar renames The Wives as The Wives Of Bollywood; reveals why the original title is back: “People were confused about which group of wives the film focused on”

Earlier this year, National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar completed the shoot of his next, The Wives. The film was earlier titled The Wives Of Bollywood and exactly a year ago, on July 8, its first look teaser poster was unveiled. At that time, the film was renamed The Wives. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the film has gone back to its original title – The Wives Of Bollywood.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar renames The Wives as The Wives Of Bollywood; reveals why the original title is back: “People were confused about which group of wives the film focused on”

Madhur Bhandarkar exclusively told Bollywood Hungama the reason behind reverting to the original title, “When I used to tell people that I am making a film called The Wives, firstly they would get confused whether the title was The Wife or The Wives. Then, they used to wonder my film is about which group of wives? Is it about corporate wives, politicians’ wives or housewives? Hence, it was leading to confusion. So, I, along with the producer and my team, felt that we should change the name to The Wives Of Bollywood.”

Madhur Bhandarkar added, “The new title is self-explanatory. Now, when I tell them about the new title, people are easily able to understand what the film is all about and it focuses on which set of wives. Also, it goes well with the genre and people connected to it.”

The filmmaker also shared an update, “The editing is over. The VFX and background score work is going on at present. The VFX work took a lot of time, but it should be done within a week. My priority is to get the censor copy ready first.”

The Wives Of Bollywood stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy and Regina Cassandra along with Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala. It marks Madhur Bhandarkar's second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain, of PJ Motion Pictures, following the 2022 direct-to-OTT film, India Lockdown.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar wraps shooting of The Wives; film promises a hard-hitting look at Bollywood’s inner circles

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