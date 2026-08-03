Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has spoken out in support of a female protester who is allegedly facing rape threats online, days after she had criticised abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a students’ protest at Jantar Mantar. A video of 15-year-old Ruchika Singh, who was seen using coarse language during the protest, had earlier been widely shared on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar defends teenage protester facing rape threats online; says, “We cannot bully a young girl”

In a video shared on Instagram, Bhumi urged people to stop targeting Singh, saying disagreement should never translate into threats or harassment. She said, “I saw a video on the internet where a young girl who was a part of the protest was giving an interview and she looked visibly broken and shaken. Her video went viral and since then she has been getting non-stop rape threats and death threats. Not just her, her mother and her family are also getting them and that is unacceptable.”

She added, “We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put a fierce psychosis in a young girl’s mind because we disagree with her opinion. As women, we face a lot of harassment.”

Referring to her own experience with online harassment, Bhumi said such attacks can leave a lasting impact on a person’s mental health. She said, “And as a public figure, I have gone through this experience and I cannot tell you how much it has a deep lasting impact on someone’s mental health.”

Bhumi signed off her message with a call for unity, saying, “We all just want one thing that the country should progress, the country should prosper and by being united, if we keep the right things in the right way, then we will see the right change. I just want to leave this thought behind.”

The video comes amid online backlash against Bhumi for her earlier criticism of the student protesters.

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