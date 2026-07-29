After entertaining audiences with comedy films like Housefull 5 (2025) and Welcome To The Jungle, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to explore a completely different genre with her next project. The actor has reportedly signed a supernatural thriller that draws inspiration from Raj Khosla's iconic 1964 classic Woh Kaun Thi?, marking a significant shift in her on-screen choices.

Jacqueline Fernandez to lead gothic horror inspired by the classic Woh Kaun Thi?

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Khyati Madaan and will be set in a small town in North India. Unlike conventional horror films featuring monsters or vampires, the upcoming project will focus on atmospheric storytelling with subtle supernatural elements, recreating the eerie mood associated with classic Gothic cinema.

According to a source associated with the film, “Jacqueline plays a modern, working woman who gets caught up in supernatural events occurring around her. It’s not a creature feature or vampire film; the horror elements are subtly played like they were in Woh Kaun Thi? Think of it as an old-world dark film with Gothic elements. Here, the story is based on a real supernatural phenomenon. Jacqueline will also be seen doing some action.”

The film is expected to blend mystery, suspense, and supernatural occurrences while also giving Jacqueline an opportunity to showcase action sequences alongside the psychological horror narrative.

The makers have also cast two actors opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, although details regarding the director and the rest of the ensemble are being kept under wraps. An official announcement revealing the full cast and director is expected in September.

Production is also scheduled to begin in September with a start-to-finish shooting schedule already in place. The team will first shoot in a North Indian city before moving to Mumbai and later an international location for the remaining portions of the film.

Adding an international touch to the project, British cinematographer Mark Nutkins has been brought on board as the director of photography. Nutkins has previously worked as part of the second unit on Bridgerton and has also shot the 2024 series Rivals. His involvement is expected to enhance the film's Gothic visual style and atmospheric storytelling, making Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming supernatural thriller one of her most intriguing projects in recent years.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez launches AI avatar to share personal stories, thoughts and book recommendations

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