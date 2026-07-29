The singer's candid confession became a highlight of the evening as she also took a moment to applaud the younger generation for standing up for causes they believe in.

Singer Akasa Singh left fans delighted during her recent live performance in Chandigarh after making a candid confession about her celebrity crush. While interacting with the audience, the singer revealed that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has long been someone she admires, prompting loud cheers from concertgoers.

Akasa Singh reveals her crush on Diljit Dosanjh during Chandigarh concert; praises Gen Z for raising their voices

The light-hearted moment came as Akasa introduced one of her songs. Building up the excitement, she playfully hinted at the identity of the person she was referring to before revealing it in her own signature style. She said, “So the upcoming song which I am singing, reminds me of my crush. His name starts from ‘Dil’ and ends with ‘Jeet’.”

The playful revelation instantly struck a chord with the audience, with fans responding with applause and cheers. The moment quickly emerged as one of the standout highlights of the concert, reflecting the easy rapport Akasa shares with her listeners during her live performances.

Beyond entertaining the crowd with her music, Akasa also used the platform to acknowledge the younger generation for speaking up on issues they care about. During the Chandigarh concert, she gave a special shoutout to Millennials and Gen Z, applauding their willingness to take a stand and raise their voices for causes they believe in.

Her remarks come days after the singer participated in a student protest held in Mumbai's Dadar earlier this year, where she extended her support to students advocating for a better future. By mentioning the spirit of young people during her concert, Akasa once again reiterated her appreciation for civic participation and youth-led movements.

On the professional front, 2026 has been a busy year for the singer. Akasa has continued to strengthen her presence as a playback vocalist with several high-profile projects across Hindi cinema.

She recently lent her voice to Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 for the track ‘Jab Talak’, followed by Baby Do Die Do, featuring Huma Qureshi. The singer also recorded a song picturised on Sharvari in the action thriller Alpha, adding another major project to her growing discography.

Known for balancing independent music with playback singing, Akasa has steadily built a diverse body of work over the years. Her latest Chandigarh performance not only gave fans memorable musical moments but also offered a glimpse into her candid personality, with her confession about Diljit Dosanjh and her appreciation for the younger generation becoming some of the most talked-about moments from the evening.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Karan Kundrra did confess his liking for Tejasswi to me,” says Akasa Singh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.