Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her special leave petition before the Supreme Court that challenged proceedings initiated against her in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. As per an IANS report, a Bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi on Thursday allowed the actor to withdraw her petition after the matter was taken up for hearing.

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws Supreme Court plea in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Petition challenged Delhi High Court and trial court orders

Jacqueline had approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court refused to quash the ED's prosecution complaint and the trial court's order framing charges against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With the withdrawal of the petition, the legal proceedings against the actor will continue before the trial court.

Matter was reassigned after judge recused himself

The case was initially listed before a Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar on June 11. However, Justice Mishra recused himself from hearing the matter after informing the parties that his son had appeared for the government in a connected case.

The judge stated that since his son had represented the government in one of the related matters, the case should be heard by another Bench. Following the recusal, the matter was reassigned to Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.

Jacqueline has pleaded not guilty

Earlier this month, Jacqueline appeared before the Patiala House Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges framed against her under the PMLA. She informed the court that she intended to contest the allegations during trial.

The trial court also framed money laundering charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others. All the accused denied the charges and opted to face trial.

The matter is now scheduled to come up before the trial court on July 16 for further proceedings.

The latest development comes weeks after Jacqueline withdrew her application seeking to become an approver in the case. The ED had opposed her request, arguing that her conduct during the investigation was not satisfactory. The agency also claimed that she failed to make a full and truthful disclosure in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA. According to the ED, Jacqueline remained in contact with Chandrashekhar even after learning about his alleged criminal background and did not fully cooperate during the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline luxury items and valuables worth around Rs 7 crore using proceeds of crime generated through the alleged money laundering operation. Jacqueline, however, has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged offences. She has maintained that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities and did not know the source of the funds used to purchase the gifts.

The money laundering investigation originates from allegations that Chandrashekhar cheated the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly Rs 200 crore.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez to face trial as Delhi court orders framing of charges in ED’s Rs 200 crores money laundering case

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