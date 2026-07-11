Jackie Shroff offers behind-the-scenes glimpse of Welcome to the Jungle with hilarious set moments; watch

Jackie Shroff has shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Welcome to the Jungle, giving fans a glimpse of the scale and lively atmosphere that went into making the entertainer.

Jackie Shroff offers behind-the-scenes glimpse of Welcome to the Jungle with hilarious set moments; watch

The over one-minute montage showcases the film's sprawling sets, elaborate action sequences, military-style setups, horses, explosions, and the hustle of a massive production. The video also captures candid moments of the ensemble cast and crew enjoying themselves between takes, dancing, laughing, and sharing light-hearted interactions, highlighting the camaraderie on set amid the demanding shoot.

Offering a peek behind the cameras, the footage features technicians preparing action scenes, artists rehearsing, and the cast unwinding during breaks, reflecting the energetic environment that surrounded the production. The montage ends with more playful moments from the cast, reinforcing the fun-filled spirit of the film's making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jackie Shroff captioned it, “Massive scale, massive talent, and absolutely junglee behavior on set. #WelcomeToTheJungle in cinemas now, watch it with your friends and family. Book your tickets now: link in bio.”

The actor's post has drawn attention from fans, who appreciated the behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and the bond shared by its star-studded cast.

Welcome to the Jungle boasts an ensemble lineup and blends action, comedy, and adventure on a grand scale. Jackie Shroff's latest social media post not only showcases the effort behind the production but also invites audiences to experience the film's larger-than-life spectacle in cinemas with their friends and family.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff plays the dreaded mujahideen/villain named Zatara in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon, and was released in theaters on June 26, 2026

Also Read : Jackie Shroff pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Bollywood’s first female comedian Tun Tun: “Always in our hearts”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.