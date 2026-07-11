The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Producer Emma Thomas admits, “It’s a PRIVILEGE to be able to release movies in India”; adds, “Talk in Hollywood is that people are not going to cinemas anymore. India shows that the FUTURE is in theatres”

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas attended the press conference of their film, The Odyssey, at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama was one of the privileged few to attend this press meet. Emma Thomas was asked to comment on how Hollywood films are forming a huge chunk of the total box office revenue generated from the cinemas of India.

The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Producer Emma Thomas admits, “It’s a PRIVILEGE to be able to release movies in India”; adds, “Talk in Hollywood is that people are not going to cinemas anymore. India shows that the FUTURE is in theatres”

Emma Thomas said, “India is clearly a market that loves cinema. You have such a vibrant Bollywood and other Indian film industries here. I am thrilled that Hollywood is also seeing potential for bringing films here.”

She added, “I think that there’s been a lot of talk in Hollywood about people not going to cinemas anymore. I think India is showing us that actually, the future is in theatres! So, we are very happy to bring this film here. We are very happy to bring many more films here.”

Emma Thomas continued, “We are also very happy that Hollywood films are doing such great business here because ultimately, as Chris said, all we love to do is make films that resonate with people around the world. So, it’s a huge privilege to be able to release movies in India (smiles).”

At another point in the event, Matt Damon raised laughs as he recalled his interaction with Emma Thomas before the film went on floors. He said, “I asked her, ‘What is wrong with you?’! I told her that I was so happy that I am not a producer on this movie (laughs) because the level of coordination was beyond anyone’s imagination. She said to me, ‘This is like 6 or 7 movies, but we actually made each of these movies already. We have gone underwater with Dunkirk (2017), we have been on mountains with Batman. We have made all of these movies and so, we are prepared to make this one’.”

The Odyssey releases in cinemas on July 17.

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Matt Damon REGRET turning down Shekhar Kapur’s The Four Feathers: “It’s a 20-year-old DEBT that I have been carrying around in my pocket!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.