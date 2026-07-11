Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary actress and comedian Tun Tun on the occasion of her birth anniversary on July 11, remembering the veteran artiste with a heartfelt post on social media. The actor shared a vintage portrait of Tun Tun from her celebrated years in Hindi cinema and honoured her lasting contribution to Indian films.

Jackie Shroff pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Bollywood’s first female comedian Tun Tun: “Always in our hearts”

Sharing the photograph, Jackie wrote, “Uma Devi Khatri (Tun Tun ji) always in our hearts,” accompanied by folded hands emojis. The post also mentioned her birth and death dates July 11, 1923, to November 24, 2003 as a mark of respect for the late actress, whose work continues to be remembered by generations of cinema lovers.

Born as Uma Devi Khatri on July 11, 1923, Tun Tun carved a unique place for herself in the Hindi film industry. Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most recognised comic actors, she began her career as a playback singer in the late 1940s. Her breakthrough came when renowned music director Naushad gave her an opportunity to sing "Afsana Likh Rahi Hoon Dil-e-Bekarar Ka" for the 1947 film Dard. The song became immensely popular and established her as a singer.

As her career evolved, Uma Devi adopted the screen name Tun Tun, a name that eventually became closely associated with comedy in Hindi cinema. Widely regarded as Bollywood’s first female comedian, she broke new ground at a time when comic roles were largely dominated by male actors. Her expressive performances, impeccable comic timing and effortless humour earned her immense popularity and made her one of the industry's most memorable entertainers.

Throughout her career, Tun Tun appeared in several acclaimed films, including Mr. & Mrs. 55, Pyaasa, Mujrim, Kohinoor, Half Ticket, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Aankhen, among many others.

Tun Tun passed away on November 24, 2003, at the age of 80. More than two decades later, Jackie Shroff's tribute served as a reminder of her remarkable journey and the lasting impact she left on Hindi cinema.

Also Read : Jackie Shroff extends heartfelt birthday wishes To Raj Babbar as veteran actor turns 74

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.