Singer and actress Iulia Vantur shared a touching Father’s Day message for veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, expressing her admiration and gratitude for the important role he plays in her life. Through a heartfelt social media post, Iulia celebrated Salim Khan not only as a father figure but also as a source of inspiration, wisdom, and unwavering support.

Iulia Vantur calls Salim Khan a ‘pillar’ in her life in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute; watch

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day, Iulia posted a series of pictures featuring Salim Khan and accompanied them with an emotional note. In her message, she reflected on the deep bond she shares with the Khan family and highlighted the impact Salim Khan has had on her personal journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Describing him as one of the most influential people in her life, Iulia wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my favourite human being Salim Khan: a father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing in my life.” The actress-singer further expressed her appreciation for his guidance, values, and constant encouragement.

Over the years, Iulia has often spoken about her admiration for Salim Khan and the warmth she has received from the Khan family. In previous interactions, she has described him as a “beautiful soul” and a legendary personality whose words of wisdom continue to inspire her. She has also acknowledged that his support has meant even more to her while being away from her own family.

Salim Khan, one of the most celebrated writers in Indian cinema, is widely respected for his contribution to Bollywood and for being the patriarch of the Khan family. Iulia’s Father’s Day tribute once again offered a glimpse into the close relationship she shares with him, while also highlighting the affection and respect that bind the extended family together.

Also Read : Sohail Khan mourns loss of close friend Kumud Raney after cancer battle; Arpita Khan and Iulia Vantur share emotional tributes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.