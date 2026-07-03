Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Janhavi Kapoor fuelled the ‘Inaam’ trend but Kartik Aaryan becomes its first male champion

While independent pop anthems frequently make rounds through Bollywood's elite social media feeds, ‘Inaam’ has triggered a distinctly gendered trend. Months after its initial April launch, the song has made a powerful resurgence, entering multiple charts such as Spotify Daily Viral 15, Shazam Viral #6 India Charts and Apple Music International Pop.

Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Janhavi Kapoor fuelled the ‘Inaam’ trend but Kartik Aaryan becomes its first male champion

While the track has become a massive soundtrack for Instagram Reels amplified exclusively by a circle of women celebrities including Sara Tendulkar, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan has shattered this dynamic. He stands out as the only mainstream male Bollywood actor to officially sample and back the track.

This solo endorsement creates a sharp contrast. Mainstream male stars rarely cross over to sample non-film music unless they are directly starring in the music video or tied to its commercial studio release. By actively engaging with ‘Inaam’, Kartik stands entirely alone in his league, giving a major nod to an independent release purely for its creative merit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The intersection between Jasleen Royal’s creative empire and Kartik Aaryan’s industry footprint is intensely ironic. Royal has famously shattered the industry's toughest glass ceilings. In an ecosystem where music composition and production continue to be heavily dominated by men, her history-making run as a self-producing singer, composer, and creator of hits like ‘Din Shagna Da’, ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Heeriye’ highlights a rare, powerhouse female creator driving commercially successful projects entirely on her own terms.

Conversely, Kartik’s meteoric ascent to the top tier of Bollywood was historically built on what pop culture essays label the ‘urban male frustration’ archetype. From his record-breaking Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologues to his modern rom-com filmography, his on-screen identity frequently wrestled with fiercely independent women.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan showers praise on Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; calls filmmaker a ‘visionary’ in heartfelt post

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