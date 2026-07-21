Avika Gor has reached a major milestone in her career as her Telugu film Ugly Story has become the second most-watched Telugu film on OTT in 2026. The film has recorded an impressive 8.1 million views, outperforming titles such as Sarvam Maya and Vaazha 2. Its strong digital viewership highlights the growing appreciation for films backed by compelling performances and impactful storytelling.

Avika Gor’s Ugly Story becomes 2026’s second most-watched Telugu OTT film with 8.1 million views

Looking back on the film's journey, Avika said, "I started working in Telugu cinema long before films like Baahubali and RRR changed the landscape. With Ugly Story, I had spoken about how emotionally difficult it was to be on that set because the film demanded so much from all of us. It deals with deeply sensitive subjects like marital rape and domestic violence, and we knew from the beginning that we had a responsibility to tell that story honestly."

Sharing her approach to selecting roles, she added, "I've consciously been choosing difficult characters and challenging roles, and it's incredibly fulfilling to see those choices resonate with audiences. Ugly Story is one of those films where I truly gave everything I had. To see it receive this kind of love in theatres and now on OTT is a feeling every actor hopes to experience."

The actress also spoke about the film's successful journey from theatres to streaming platforms. "The film had a wonderful theatrical run, and now it's finding an even wider audience across multiple languages on OTT. That makes me very happy because it proves that meaningful stories have a long life beyond the box office. It's also incredibly rewarding to collaborate with new writers, directors and producers, and to see a content-driven film stand shoulder to shoulder with much bigger commercial releases."

Ugly Story has been widely appreciated for its emotional storytelling and its focus on important social issues. Its success on OTT further demonstrates that content-driven films can connect with audiences long after their theatrical release while also achieving impressive commercial reach.

For Avika Gor, the film represents another significant chapter in her career, reflecting her commitment to taking on complex roles and stories with depth. As Ugly Story continues to attract viewers across digital platforms, its success reinforces the increasing demand for meaningful cinema and marks another memorable achievement in the actress' evolving film journey.

Also Read : Avika Gor says her Telugu film Ugly Story will “make people uneasy”, ahead of May 22 release

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