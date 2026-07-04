Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and BLACKPINK member Lisa recently shared the spotlight at a fashion and beauty event in Bangkok, creating a memorable crossover moment. Photos and videos from the event have since gone viral, with many users expressing excitement over seeing the Bollywood star and the global K-pop sensation together.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s “memorable day in Bangkok” featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa!

Tamannaah and Lisa attended a public event held to launch a makeup product. During the evening, the two were seen walking the red carpet together, posing for photographs and exchanging smiles as they interacted between photo opportunities.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Lisa share the spotlight in Bangkok

Several videos circulating online show Tamannaah and Lisa making their way into the venue together before stopping to pose for photographers. Their friendly interaction became one of the highlights of the event. The photos also captured the duo chatting and smiling while standing alongside each other during the event, adding to the excitement among fans from both the Bollywood and K-pop communities.

The interaction sparked enthusiastic reactions online, especially from Indian BLACKPINK fans, who flooded social media platforms with comments celebrating the unexpected meeting. Many described it as a crossover they had been waiting to witness, while others praised both stars for their effortless chemistry on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Both stars make a style statement at the event

Apart from their interaction, the two celebrities also drew attention for their contrasting fashion choices.

Lisa opted for a white one-shoulder bodycon dress featuring a fitted bodice and a subtly flared skirt. The outfit also featured V-shaped cut-outs around the waist, while she completed the look with her signature bangs and loose hair.

Tamannaah, meanwhile, chose an all-black bodycon halter-neck ensemble with a plunging U-shaped neckline and a side midriff cut-out. She accessorised her outfit with a statement gold necklace and styled her hair in a sleek, pulled-back look, complementing the ensemble with bold makeup.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s jewellery brand; latter says, “Approved by the Queen herself”

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